Midtown road closed for water main break reopens after nearly a week

West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta reopened Friday morning after it was shut down over the weekend for work crews to repair a major water main break that contributed to Atlanta’s recent water crisis.

The busy one-way street reopened around 6:30 a.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. The street closure and water outages shut down one of Midtown’s largest office buildings, along with multiple restaurants and other businesses.

While West Peachtree Street remained closed until Friday morning, water service was restored in Midtown on Wednesday morning. The 30-inch replacement pipe was seen Tuesday being lowered into the hole created around the break.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. previously explained that the pipe was connected to a fire hydrant on the corner by Eleventh Street Pub, making replacement a necessity. The city completely lifted its boil water advisory Thursday, indicating water was safe to drink for all customers.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

