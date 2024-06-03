Google’s Midtown office tower closes because of water main break

One of the largest office buildings along West Peachtree Street has closed for the day because of the ongoing impact of the area’s broken water main.

1105 West Peachtree, where Google LLC maintains its offices in Atlanta, sits one block from the stretch of Midtown where the city has turned off water services for essential maintenance. The impacted areas include 11th Street from West Peachtree Street to Peachtree Street, and West Peachtree Street from 10th Street to 12th Street.

Not all office buildings in Midtown are facing a similar fate. 1180 West Peachtree Street, just two blocks over from the Google tower at the intersection of West Peachtree at 14th Streets, was unaffected.