Google’s Midtown office tower closes because of water main break

One of the largest office buildings along West Peachtree Street has closed for the day because of the ongoing impact of the area’s broken water main.
1105 West Peachtree, where Google LLC maintains its offices in Atlanta, sits one block from the stretch of Midtown where the city has turned off water services for essential maintenance. The impacted areas include 11th Street from West Peachtree Street to Peachtree Street, and West Peachtree Street from 10th Street to 12th Street.
Not all office buildings in Midtown are facing a similar fate. 1180 West Peachtree Street, just two blocks over from the Google tower at the intersection of West Peachtree at 14th Streets, was unaffected.
But other infrastructure issues were reported. Late Sunday, a pipe burst at 191 Peachtree, a 50-story Downtown office tower. Parts of the 10th floor flooded, according to an internal memo from one of the tenants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The full extent of the damage, and whether it is connected to the main breaks across the city, is unknown. Landlord Banyan Street Capital did not respond to a request for comment.
City authorities don’t know what caused the water main break on West Peachtree Street, though they don’t believe it is connected to the other major break at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive.
Signs were in place to guide the public through the repair work zone along West Peachtree Street Monday, though drivers and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area if possible, officials said.
