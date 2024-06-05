FROM OUR ARCHIVES

Deja News: Nearly a century ago, water main break left Midtown Atlanta all wet

A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Construction of the Spring Street viaduct sometime around 1920, one of the major projects for a growing Atlanta, meant that older infrastructure such as existing water mains needed replacing. (File)

Credit: Unknown

Credit: Unknown

Construction of the Spring Street viaduct sometime around 1920, one of the major projects for a growing Atlanta, meant that older infrastructure such as existing water mains needed replacing. (File)
By
1 hour ago

Lake Midtown, West Peachtree River, the Aquapocalypse on 11th Street?

You won’t find these mythical bodies of water on a map, but they’ve been heard in the jokes of Atlantans past and present who’ve occasionally been left high and dry by a city with a history of water main breaks.

Atlanta residents and businesses recently left without water relived a recurring misery. Just a few blocks, and about 100 years, removed from the recent broken main break, temporary disaster had struck before.

In the October 30, 1929, Atlanta Journal, reporters delivered good news and bad. Revelry was in the air as WSB radio prepared to broadcast “the familiar strains of Georgia Tech’s famous football marching song, ‘Ramblin’ Wreck’” to a national audience. Halloween was the next day, but more frightening was the water main break at Spring Street and 14th Street.

A Jan. 27, 1925 water main break in a section of busy Marietta Street forced water up through the pavement.

Credit: AJC Print Archives

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC Print Archives

ExploreMore recent history: Atlanta is no stranger to water main breaks, some of them major

“One of the city’s largest mains ‘blew up’ and flooded the vicinity, shutting off the water supply for about an hour,” the Journal reported. “Approximately 100 square feet of street paving on Spring Street was undermined and washed out.”

There was, the Journal said, the usual shutting off of valves, opening of others and hustling to fix the problem. Although “a limited supply of water was thus made available... the regular flow throughout practically all of the city was affected.”

AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
AJC Flashback Photos: Atlanta and Georgia in the 1920s
1 / 30
Pedestrians, autos and street cars converged on Peachtree Street in Five Points downtown in the 1920s, just as they do today. AJC PHOTO ARCHIVES
;
ExploreDEJA NEWS: How the AJC covered historic Atlanta events

If West Peachtree became an impromptu river during the past week’s water main break, Spring Street was Lake Midtown back in 1929. At least temporarily.

“Thousands of gallons poured through the break, and the intersection of the streets was deep in water for a time,” the Journal noted.

This being Atlanta, even during the days when the automobile was still somewhat newfangled, the inevitable rubbernecking began, adding to the misery.

“Traffic was rerouted and police were called out to keep spectators back,” according to the Journal.

A brief in the Aug. 15, 1915 Journal detailed how one youngster described a water main break as a "geyser."

Credit: AJC Print Archives

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC Print Archives

With taps going dry, citizens let loose their frustration on city officials, albeit without the benefit of social media postings or even local TV coverage, which WSB didn’t bring to town until 1948. Still, Atlantans of nearly a century ago could thank the late Alexander Graham Bell for giving them the means to contact the folks in charge.

“Hundreds of telephone calls poured into the city hall seeking the reason for the stoppage of water supply,” the Journal reported.

ABOUT DEJA NEWS

In this series, we scour the AJC archives for the most interesting news from days gone by, show you original articles and update the story. If you have a story you’d like researched and featured in AJC Deja News, send an email with as much information as you know.

Related

Credit: THE WHITE HOUSE

The life of President John F. Kennedy

Credit: Library of Congress

Since 1881, Journal and Constitution have covered three presidential assassinations

About the Author

Mandi Albright is an audience specialist for the Education and Local Government teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Water crisis in Atlanta: The costs of procrastination7m ago

Credit: compton@ajc.com

Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trial underway of ex-Doraville officer charged in teen’s death
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens says water crisis a ‘wake-up call’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens says water crisis a ‘wake-up call’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Money laundering law creates paperwork headaches for Georgia businesses
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta Public Schools to resume summer programs Thursday
6m ago
Water crisis in Atlanta: The costs of procrastination
7m ago
FBI raids Atlanta corporate landlord in probe of rental market price fixing
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rockdale runoff candidate has a ‘D’ by her name, but Dems fear it means deception
UGA baseball Super Regional tickets go on sale Wednesday
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France