Repairs continue in Midtown as water crisis reaches 5th day

On Tuesday morning, a large pipe was lowered into a chasm at West Peachtree Street and 11th Street, where repairs were ongoing to fix a broken main, as the water crisis reached its fifth day.

Crews worked overnight at the site, one of two significant water main breaks since Friday afternoon, that left thousands in Atlanta with little or no pressure and many other residents forced to boil water. Businesses have also felt the impact and financial woes.

Last piece of 30-inch pipe lowered into the hole and crew is preparing to install at W. Peachtree & 11th St. #ATLWatershed #DWMatWork #ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/4ItBjipGvs — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 4, 2024

Norfolk Southern is limiting use of its headquarters building on West Peachtree Street near the intersection of Third Street to essential employees, to minimize potential strain on the building and mitigate traffic while work was being done in the area.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Public Schools canceled its summer school and summer programs for the second day in a row.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the school district wrote on X.

Summer School and programs are canceled tomorrow (Tuesday, June 4th) due to city-wide water main breakages. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we ensure the safety of our students and staff. For more information, please visit @cityofatlantaga. pic.twitter.com/JDGCJzyqbB — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) June 3, 2024

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who has taken criticism from residents over the lack of communication during the crisis, was escorted out of a press conference at West Peachtree Monday without taking questions, but said help could be on its way Tuesday.

He said his office has been coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and anticipates they will have boots on the ground starting today.

“We have sought their assistance because they have the most experience in handling a crisis like this,” the mayor stated. “They will help us develop a plan to assess and evaluate our aging infrastructure.”

Monday also saw some relief for residents, when officials announced the boil water advisory was lifted for people affected by the other significant break at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near J.P. Brawley Drive, where 48-inch and 36-inch transmission lines ruptured. Those steel pipes were more than 80 years old, according to DWM Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr.

It was the first break to cause major water outages and low pressure for residents in a large swath of the city near downtown. Officials imposed a boil water advisory for people in those neighborhoods from Friday afternoon until about 7 p.m. Monday. Subsequent breaks created further outages and boil water advisories remain in effect in the areas around the East Atlanta neighborhood and in the area of West Peachtree and 11th streets, in Midtown, according to a city statement.

Repairs on a large, centrally located water line are difficult, multi-step processes, and each step takes hours to complete. A major setback to watershed crews happened when their initial repairs to that critical Boone junction didn’t work and they were forced to restart.

While other, smaller breaks were reported throughout the day Friday, the weekend brought a second serious setback for the watershed department when the pipe burst in Midtown. The broken main on West Peachtree posed a different type of challenge because the water shut-off valve was directly underneath the geyser seen at street level, city officials said. Watershed officials made the call to let the break flow through the day Saturday to minimize service interruptions in the area.

Water was seen gushing from the break until early Monday. On Sunday morning, some onlookers jokingly referred to it as the “aqua apocalypse” or the “West Peachtree River.”

Other main breaks were later found and repaired at 4370 Minkslide Drive, 1190 Atlantic Drive and the intersection of Euclid and North avenues in northeast Atlanta, On Monday, crews investigated a potential break near Clayton Road and Armour Drive and shut off an 8-inch pipe at Fairlock Lane that supplied water to 20 homes and a fire hydrant. They also reported another interruption at 472 Gartrell Street, where four homes, three hydrants and an apartment complex lost water.

DeKalb County also announced Monday that an uprooted tree caused a six-inch water main to break near the affected area in Atlanta. However, it was repaired within a matter of hours. In Atlanta, city officials have faced heavy criticism by residents and businesspeople over a perceived lack of communication and urgency during the crisis.

Press conference abruptly ends after complaints from one upset Midtown resident, who is currently without water. Watershed took a few questions before that interaction. Mayor Dickens didn’t answer any questions. Follow @ajc and @ribunchreports for more. https://t.co/oxJOLNFqdR pic.twitter.com/P6yXNCp3fv — Zachary Hansen (@zach_ehansen) June 3, 2024

Dickens spoke late Monday morning at a news conference along West Peachtree, but did not take any questions and was ushered away after a resident asked for a timetable for repairs. He previously took criticism for not making his first public appearance until Saturday afternoon, about 24 hours after many city residents started facing reduced water pressure or no service at all.

He later declared a state of emergency to free up resources for repairs over the weekend. The city also activated a joint operations center, improving the regularity of communications.

On Monday, Emory Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital announced things were back to normal, along with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Sports and entertainment events also went on Sunday after previous cancellations.

