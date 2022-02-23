Middle Georgia man killed in police standoff after barricading inside home

The Houston sheriff’s office was called for assistance and their Special Response Team responded to the scene. Negotiations continued with Deese after the deputies arrived, but the GBI did not say how long the talks lasted. At some point, Deese was fatally shot by law enforcement.

Perry police have requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.

This is the 17th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year; six of the shootings have been fatal.

This is also the second shooting involving law enforcement to take place in Middle Georgia in the span of a week. On Friday, the GBI opened an investigation after a suspect shot at an East Dublin police officer during a car chase and the officer returned fire, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The officer was not injured, and the suspect escaped and was not identified.

The AJC also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.