Authorities searching for Middle Ga. suspect in police pursuit, shooting

The GBI is investigating after a suspect in a Middle Georgia police chase Friday shot at a police officer and the officer returned fire, authorities said.
According to the GBI, police were trying to stop a car around 1:30 a.m. in East Dublin, a town of just over 2,000 about an hour east of Macon. The car did not stop, however, and a pursuit ensued.
The chase came to an end about 11 miles outside East Dublin city limits when the car pulled onto a dead-end road in the 2600 block of Buckeye Road in Laurens County, according to a GBI news release.
The male driver got out of the car and ran into a field, the news release states. The pursuing officer said the man fired at him as he was getting out of his patrol car, and the officer returned fire in the direction of the man. The officer was not injured.
The man continued to run and has yet to be identified or located, so it is unclear if the man was struck by gunfire, according to the news release.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Dublin District Attorney’s Office for review.
The incident is the 15th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
About the Author