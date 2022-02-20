Authorities searching for Middle Ga. suspect in police pursuit, shooting

According to the GBI, police were trying to stop a car around 1:30 a.m. in East Dublin, a town of just over 2,000 about an hour east of Macon. The car did not stop, however, and a pursuit ensued.

The chase came to an end about 11 miles outside East Dublin city limits when the car pulled onto a dead-end road in the 2600 block of Buckeye Road in Laurens County, according to a GBI news release.