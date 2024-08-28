Middle Georgia deputy injured in shooting, suspect killed, GBI says

Breaking: Cobb Board ends electoral map fight, but questions remain
A 911 call reporting livestock in the middle of a Central Georgia road Tuesday morning ended with one man killed and a deputy injured, according to the GBI.

The caller was reporting that animals were blocking the road at the corner of Dodge Avenue and Mt. Moriah Street in Eastman, a small town in Dodge County, southeast of Macon, the GBI said.

A sheriff’s office deputy arrived at the scene around 9:40 a.m. and was met by Kim Lawong Crocker, 58, who was armed with a firearm. The two exchanged gunfire, leaving Crocker dead and the deputy shot in the arm, officials said.

The deputy had been attempting to contact the residents of a house in the 5000 block of Dodge Avenue, just down the road from the intersection where the animals were loose. Crocker confronted the deputy at the corner of the house before gunfire erupted.

The deputy was transported to a hospital, and Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deputy has not been released, and an update on his condition was not provided Wednesday.

It is unclear why Crocker was armed or what prompted the gunfire.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case file will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

