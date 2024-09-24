Crime & Public Safety

Metro Atlanta police respond to 2 separate barricaded suspects

Atlanta police were called to the scene of a suspected armed suspect barricaded in a home in the English Avenue neighborhood.

Atlanta police were called to the scene of a suspected armed suspect barricaded in a home in the English Avenue neighborhood.
By
1 hour ago

Two separate situations involving barricaded suspects unfolded simultaneously Monday evening, leading to large responses from Atlanta and DeKalb County police, respectively.

The first incident began on Griffin Street in the English Avenue neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. Officers were called to a home after getting reports of a dispute involving a weapon, police said.

Police believe there is an armed suspect inside the home but did not say if they had made contact with the person.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers have secured the immediate area and Tactical Field Operators are responding to the scene,” a police spokesman said.

The scene was cleared just before 9:30 p.m., the spokesman said. No further details have been released about the incident.

DeKalb County police responded to a barricaded suspect on Meadow Rock Drive near Stone Mountain.

Shortly after Atlanta police confirmed the first barricaded suspect, DeKalb police said their SWAT unit had responded to a similar situation near Stone Mountain.

Officers responded to a home on Meadow Rock Drive and secured the area, and police are asking the public to stay away from the scene. No further information has been released about what led to the heavy police response seen in area.

“We are still trying to piece together the events leading into to this moment,” a DeKalb police spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported in either standoff.

