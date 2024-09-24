Metro Atlanta police respond to 2 separate barricaded suspects

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers have secured the immediate area and Tactical Field Operators are responding to the scene,” a police spokesman said.

The scene was cleared just before 9:30 p.m., the spokesman said. No further details have been released about the incident.

Shortly after Atlanta police confirmed the first barricaded suspect, DeKalb police said their SWAT unit had responded to a similar situation near Stone Mountain.

Officers responded to a home on Meadow Rock Drive and secured the area, and police are asking the public to stay away from the scene. No further information has been released about what led to the heavy police response seen in area.

“We are still trying to piece together the events leading into to this moment,” a DeKalb police spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported in either standoff.

