Mechanical issue leads to MARTA rail disruption, delays

A mechanical issue with a MARTA train has led to a rail service disruption, causing extensive delays in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning.
The issue is affecting the East/West line near King Memorial station, the transportation authority confirmed. About 16 passengers were moved to another train and transported to the Edgewood/Candler Park station.
The stairs and escalators leading up to the platforms at King Memorial station were bolted shut as mechanics worked to determine the problem and restore service.
Credit: Sara Gregory
A bus bridge has been established to ferry passengers between the Georgia State and Candler Park stations. MARTAConnect, the agency’s partnership with rideshare providers, is in effect for the Georgia State, King Memorial, Inman Park and Candler Park stations.
“Our operations and safety teams are on scene investigating the cause of the service disruption and working to move the disabled train back to the rail yard,” a MARTA spokesperson said.
