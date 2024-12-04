Mechanical issue leads to MARTA rail disruption, delays

A mechanical issue with a MARTA train has led to a rail service disruption, causing extensive delays in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

The issue is affecting the East/West line near King Memorial station, the transportation authority confirmed. About 16 passengers were moved to another train and transported to the Edgewood/Candler Park station.

The stairs and escalators leading up to the platforms at King Memorial station were bolted shut as mechanics worked to determine the problem and restore service.