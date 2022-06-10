ajc logo
McDonald’s worker accused of shooting his manager arrested in DeKalb

Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, is accused of shooting his manager at McDonald's on June 3.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

An employee of an East Atlanta Village McDonald’s who is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting his manager was arrested Friday morning in DeKalb County.

Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, of Loganville, had been on the run for nearly a week before he was booked into the DeKalb jail around 9 a.m., according to online records. Atlanta police took out arrest warrants on multiple counts after the shooting, which happened the afternoon of June 3.

Jean-Pierre is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said.

A McDonald’s representative identified the manager as Elizabeth Williams, Channel 2 Action News reported. The representative told Channel 2 that Williams and Jean-Pierre seemed to have a good relationship before the shooting and that Williams had even done laundry for Jean-Pierre.

The shooting took place after an argument between Williams and Jean-Pierre escalated to the point that the manager asked Jean-Pierre to leave the McDonald’s property, police said. Jean-Pierre left, but later returned to confront Williams again, ultimately shooting her multiple times, according to police.

Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Authorities have not shared any updates on her condition.

Jean-Pierre remains in the DeKalb jail awaiting transfer to the Fulton County Jail, online records show.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

