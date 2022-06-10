McDonald’s worker accused of shooting his manager arrested in DeKalb

Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, of Loganville, had been on the run for nearly a week before he was booked into the DeKalb jail around 9 a.m., according to online records. Atlanta police took out arrest warrants on multiple counts after the shooting, which happened the afternoon of June 3.

Jean-Pierre is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said.