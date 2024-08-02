Massive fire at Atlanta apartments happened during ‘unsanctioned’ party

A fire that destroyed a northwest Atlanta apartment complex and left hundreds displaced last weekend happened during an “unsanctioned” party on the building’s rooftop, officials announced Friday.

More than 100 people attended the party at the Bell Collier Village apartments in the 1900 block of Howell Mill Road on July 27. Fire officials confirmed the blaze, which began around 6:20 p.m., is suspected to have been ignited by a propane grill filled with charcoal, a violation of building safety protocols.

Over the span of two hours, 80 fire department personnel worked the scene, dispensing more than 250,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames. Authorities said the blaze was fueled by a “combustible rooftop deck and unprotected roof membrane,” and that “property owners’ inadequate fire controls significantly contributed to the fire’s intensity.”