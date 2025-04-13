Masked gunman shoots, kills man inside Clayton gas station, police say

A man was shot and killed by a masked gunman inside a Clayton County gas station on Friday night, authorities said.
Clayton police responded at about 11 p.m. to a Chevron/Circle K gas station in Riverdale, where officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim’s name was not released, but he reportedly was an employee of the store, located on Highway 85 near Webb Road.
According to investigators, the masked man came into the store with a gun and shot the victim after a confrontation.
Police said the suspect then drove away in a black Dodge Journey that didn’t have a license plate.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and slide-style shoes, authorities said.
“The suspect is currently unidentified and should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.
