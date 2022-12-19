ajc logo
X

MARTA service affected after fatal train incident at Oakland City station

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 48 minutes ago

The Oakland City MARTA station was shut down Monday afternoon when a person was hit by a train and killed, officials said.

The person, who investigators believe jumped onto the tracks, was hit by a northbound train as it approached the station just south of downtown Atlanta, a MARTA spokeswoman said. Track power between the Lakewood and West End stations, the stops directly before and after the Oakland City station, was shut off so emergency crews could investigate the fatal collision.

The incident took place about 2:20 p.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. Two hours later, MARTA’s rail operations team was restoring power to one set of tracks at the Oakland City station so trains could be single-tracked through while the investigation continues, the spokeswoman said.

MARTA is providing bus transportation between East Point and West End as a stopgap for the disrupted train service, according to the spokeswoman. The transit agency is also offering $8 credits on Uber and Lyft for affected customers, Channel 2 reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CNN

Atlanta-based CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin has died6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Man facing death penalty in Cobb country club slayings pleads not guilty
5h ago

Credit: File photos

Jan. 6 report cites Georgia events as evidence of Trump’s criminal intent
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
14m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
14m ago

New federal report: Dress codes can make school less equitable and safe
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
14m ago
Family of man killed by former Atlanta officer says indictment took too long
34m ago
Man gets life for killing ex-girlfriend at 4th of July barbecue in Henry County
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top