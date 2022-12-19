MARTA service affected after fatal train incident at Oakland City station

The person, who investigators believe jumped onto the tracks, was hit by a northbound train as it approached the station just south of downtown Atlanta, a MARTA spokeswoman said. Track power between the Lakewood and West End stations, the stops directly before and after the Oakland City station, was shut off so emergency crews could investigate the fatal collision.

The incident took place about 2:20 p.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. Two hours later, MARTA’s rail operations team was restoring power to one set of tracks at the Oakland City station so trains could be single-tracked through while the investigation continues, the spokeswoman said.