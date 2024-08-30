MARTA for newbies: How to buy tickets and find the right station and parking

As for mapping out the route, Google Transit is a good method for planning ahead of time and determining which MARTA train lines will take you to specific stations.

The Red Line travels from the airport through Five Points to North Springs in the north. The Gold Line travels along the same path until the splitting off at the Lindbergh station and continuing northeast to Doraville. The Red and Gold lines can be used to access Peachtree Center Station for those attending Dragon Con or the Midtown Station for anyone heading to Piedmont Park.

The Blue and Green Lines both travel east and west and can be used to stop at the Vine City and GWCC stations — the recommended stops for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Green Line branches off the Blue Line to stop at Bankhead.

Passengers can change between all lines at Five Points, and they can change between the Red and Gold lines at the Lindbergh station.

Once in the stations, look for the northbound, southbound, eastbound or westbound platforms. Trains are marked with the last station that they travel to and usually stop at every station on the line.