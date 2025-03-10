Crime & Public Safety
Marietta man among 3 dead in murder-suicide at NW Georgia home, sheriff says

Off-duty police officer also shot and in critical condition, deputies say
A Marietta man is accused of killing his estranged wife and her father before taking his own life at a home in northwest Georgia on Saturday night, authorities said.

The suspect also shot an off-duty Chickamauga police officer who was a friend of the victims inside the home, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. The officer remained in critical condition Monday evening.

Deputies were called at around 7 p.m. to Wood Station Road in Walker County after one of the victims made a distress call to 911, Wilson said. When deputies arrived, they found three people dead inside the house and the off-duty officer suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The deceased were identified as 54-year-old Marietta resident Russell David Payne, Jacklyn D. Payne, 54, and Eugene “Jack” Denny, 79.

According to investigators, Russell Payne is accused of driving to the home in Rock Spring and firing several .223 caliber rounds into the rear of the residence. Jacklyn Payne and her father were inside at the time, the sheriff said.

Russell Payne eventually entered the house, located between Chickamauga and LaFayette, and continued shooting, the sheriff said. Both Jacklyn Payne and Denny died at the scene. Russell Payne died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Wilson said a fourth person in the home, identified as Chickamauga police Officer Charles Dunn, “appeared to have engaged the shooter.” Dunn was taken to a hospital for his injuries, officials said. The sheriff said Dunn was a longtime family friend of Jacklyn Payne and Denny. The 52-year-old officer lives in Rock Spring and was not in uniform at the time of the incident, according to Wilson.

On Monday, Chickamauga Mayor Trey Deck called it a deeply concerning situation. He also thanked the public for “standing united” in support of the injured officer.

“Officer Dunn has dedicated his life to serving our community, and now he needs our collective support as he fights for his recovery,” Deck said in a statement. “Let’s come together as a community to send him strength and hope. Your prayers and positive thoughts can make a difference for him and his family.”

The Chickamauga Police Department and Deck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The county coroner will take the bodies to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. An investigation is ongoing.

