Man, woman shot while driving in NW Atlanta neighborhood

Local resident Edgar Dawson said he woke up to the tail end of the gunfire and heard the sounds of about eight bullets being fired. He jumped out of bed and peered out his window, but noticed the street was clear.

At first, he didn’t realize someone was shot. He said officers later came to his home to tell him a woman had been found shot in his driveway.

“I thought my car would be shot up or something, but it wasn’t,” he said, assuming that she had been shot nearby and went to his home afterward.

Police did not say where exactly the victims were shot, but a woman’s clothing was seen on Dawson’s driveway, while latex gloves were found in front of his property. Evidence markers littered the ground nearby, and neighbors were seen covering up bullet holes at their home, photos showed.

Over the past several months, Dawson said he had experienced about three shooting incidents in his neighborhood. He said things had been quiet until an apparent Airbnb next door started attracting traffic to the street.

“When I initially came here, it was so different (with) older people that stay here. So the street was quiet, and this just started happening,” he said.

No other details were shared by police on what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation. Authorities said information about a suspect was not available “at this time.”

