Man, woman shot to death at DeKalb motel, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man and woman were shot to death at an extended-stay motel early Tuesday.

Officials confirmed the shooting but did not share many additional details. Crime scene investigators were seen collecting evidence at the Efficiency Lodge on Flat Shoals Road in the Panthersville area throughout the early morning hours. Multiple shell casings littered the parking lot.

The woman was declared dead at the scene while the man died after being taken to a hospital, police said. Neither of the victims were publicly identified.