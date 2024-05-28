Crime & Public Safety

Man, woman shot to death at DeKalb motel, police say

Efficiency Lodge shooting May 28, 2024
DeKalb police investigate a deadly shooting at an extended stay motel along Flat Shoals Road early Tuesday.
DeKalb County police are investigating after a man and woman were shot to death at an extended-stay motel early Tuesday.

Officials confirmed the shooting but did not share many additional details. Crime scene investigators were seen collecting evidence at the Efficiency Lodge on Flat Shoals Road in the Panthersville area throughout the early morning hours. Multiple shell casings littered the parking lot.

The woman was declared dead at the scene while the man died after being taken to a hospital, police said. Neither of the victims were publicly identified.

It’s not clear what precipitated the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

