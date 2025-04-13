Man, woman arrested in coastal Georgia after Rockdale killing, deputies say

The sheriff’s office said “evidence was seized” during a search of a property that was turned over to law enforcement in Rockdale. The two suspects were then arrested, deputies said.

Kaliz is facing two charges of murder and aggravated assault while McNabb is charged with one count of each, according to online records.

The Rockdale sheriff’s office has not provided more details about the killing they are wanted for. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office thanked the other two law enforcement agencies for their help during the investigation.

“Their coordination with our investigators and the deployment of critical resources-including surveillance and tactical support-directly led to the apprehension of the suspects,” the Rockdale sheriff’s office said. “This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and information will be released as it becomes available.”

