Man who murdered friend at McDonough neighborhood pool gets life sentence

A man accused of murdering his best friend near their McDonough neighborhood’s pool in 2020 was convicted on multiple counts and sentenced to life in prison without parole, authorities said.
Princeton Mitchell-Johnson, 27, was found guilty by a Henry County jury Tuesday of two counts of felony murder, among other charges, Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. Mitchell-Johnson, a felon who was on probation and illegally purchased his gun, shot and killed 24-year-old Voiese Pinn on Jan. 29, 2020.
That night, Mitchell-Johnson made a FaceTime call to Pinn and the two met at a pavilion near the pool in the Pembroke Park subdivision where both men lived, according to Matteucci. Sometime after they met up, Mitchell-Johnson pulled out a .38 revolver and shot Pinn three times, hitting him twice in the head.
An autopsy revealed that any one of the three shots would have been fatal, Matteucci said.
Mitchell-Johnson left Pinn’s body by the pool and it wasn’t discovered until the following afternoon, when a neighbor walking their dog noticed it. In the course of investigating the shooting, police executed a search warrant at Mitchell-Johnson’s house and found the revolver in his bedroom. Forensics experts matched the slugs found in Pinn’s body and at the scene to the gun.
Mitchell-Johnson was arrested nearly a month after Pinn’s death.
Matteucci did not say what motivated Mitchell-Johnson to kill Pinn or how prosecutors determined the two men were close friends.
Prior to the shooting, Mitchell-Johnson had spent about a year and a half in state prison on a felony aggravated assault conviction, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. In addition to murder, he was found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Mitchell-Johnson’s full sentence includes life in prison without parole plus 15 years to serve, Matteucci said.
