Man who murdered friend at McDonough neighborhood pool gets life sentence

Princeton Mitchell-Johnson, 27, was found guilty by a Henry County jury Tuesday of two counts of felony murder, among other charges, Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. Mitchell-Johnson, a felon who was on probation and illegally purchased his gun, shot and killed 24-year-old Voiese Pinn on Jan. 29, 2020.

That night, Mitchell-Johnson made a FaceTime call to Pinn and the two met at a pavilion near the pool in the Pembroke Park subdivision where both men lived, according to Matteucci. Sometime after they met up, Mitchell-Johnson pulled out a .38 revolver and shot Pinn three times, hitting him twice in the head.