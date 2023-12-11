Man struck, killed by train at East Point MARTA station

Credit: Brandon McKeown

16 minutes ago

A man died Monday afternoon after being hit by a MARTA train at the East Point station, officials said.

Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News reported the man was struck after falling onto the northbound tracks. He was not publicly identified.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m., leading officials to stop the rail service and establish a bus bridge to move travelers from Lakewood, East Point and College Park.

MARTA also provided a link for Lyft credit due to the disruption.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

