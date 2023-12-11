Man struck, killed by train at East Point MARTA station

A man died Monday afternoon after being hit by a MARTA train at the East Point station, officials said.
Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News reported the man was struck after falling onto the northbound tracks. He was not publicly identified.
The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m., leading officials to stop the rail service and establish a bus bridge to move travelers from Lakewood, East Point and College Park.
Update: Due to rail service disruption at East Point, MARTAConnect is in effect for College Park, East Point, and Lakewood. Use the following link for an $8 Lyft credit: https://t.co/wP8VVELH27— MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) December 11, 2023
MARTA also provided a link for Lyft credit due to the disruption.
An investigation is ongoing.
