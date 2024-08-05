Man shot while helping daughter move from boyfriend’s home, police say

A man was shot multiple times while helping his daughter move away from an “abusive” boyfriend Saturday night, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to an apartment complex in the Grove Park neighborhood and found the victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. An update on his condition has not been released.

The man had accompanied his daughter to the apartment at the Columbia Canopy at Grove Park complex and was helping her gather the remainder of her belongings when they were both confronted by the suspect, David Wilkinson, according to authorities. Police took him into custody at the scene.