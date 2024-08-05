Crime & Public Safety

Man shot while helping daughter move from boyfriend’s home, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times while helping his daughter leave an abusive relationship, officials said.
By
16 minutes ago

A man was shot multiple times while helping his daughter move away from an “abusive” boyfriend Saturday night, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to an apartment complex in the Grove Park neighborhood and found the victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. An update on his condition has not been released.

The man had accompanied his daughter to the apartment at the Columbia Canopy at Grove Park complex and was helping her gather the remainder of her belongings when they were both confronted by the suspect, David Wilkinson, according to authorities. Police took him into custody at the scene.

Investigators did not say if the suspect is the ex-boyfriend.

“He is currently in police custody with charges pending as the investigation continues,” police said.

No other details have been released about the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

