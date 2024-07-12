Man shot while driving in NW Atlanta, crashes into Corvette

A man was shot in the leg Friday while driving through northwest Atlanta, which led to a crash with another vehicle that left that driver in serious condition, police said.

A third driver was grazed by a bullet, but authorities have not publicly confirmed if that incident is connected to the initial shooting.

According to Atlanta police, the first shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. in front of a commercial plaza at 935 Chattahoochee Avenue. The area is not far from the intersection with Howell Mill Road and just outside Blandtown.