Man shot while driving in NW Atlanta, crashes into Corvette

A man was shot in the leg Friday while driving through northwest Atlanta, which led to a crash with another vehicle that left that driver in serious condition, police said.
A third driver was grazed by a bullet, but authorities have not publicly confirmed if that incident is connected to the initial shooting.
According to Atlanta police, the first shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. in front of a commercial plaza at 935 Chattahoochee Avenue. The area is not far from the intersection with Howell Mill Road and just outside Blandtown.
When police arrived, they found that the victim, in a Dodge Durango, had crashed into a Chevrolet Corvette after being shot, officials said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The Corvette’s driver was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, police said, while the shooting victim had already been taken to a hospital.
As investigators processed that scene, they were alerted to the third driver’s injuries about two blocks away. Responding officers found a woman who had a graze wound to her arm, police said. She was described as alert and refused medical treatment, according to officials.
Investigators believe the first victim was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. While they are still working to determine the circumstances of the second shooting, they do not believe the Corvette driver was involved in either case, police at the scene told Channel 2 Action News.
