Man shot to death near airport in College Park

Thursday night's shooting happened in the 2700 block of Camp Creek Parkway.

By
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in College Park, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Camp Creek Parkway, roughly three miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to College Park police. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, who had already died from his injuries.

No further details have been shared, including the victim’s identity or the time of the shooting.

“Our priority is to bring those responsible for this senseless act to justice and ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community,” police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

