Man shot to death inside downtown Atlanta high-rise

A man was fatally shot at a downtown Atlanta high-rise late Monday night, officials said.
Officers responded to a call about a person who had been shot on the residential side of the W Hotel at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta police announced. When they arrived at about 11:45 p.m., officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred outside of a woman’s apartment on the 26th floor, police told Channel 2 Action News. The high-rise, which is made up of 74 condos and the hotel, is located half a mile east of the Georgia Aquarium.
Police Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 that the shooting followed a domestic dispute between a man who was leaving the apartment and another who was arriving.
“(The men) confronted each other on the elevator that was taken up to the residence,” Smith said. “The male that came to the location, from what we know at this point, was the shooter.”
One man was detained for questioning, Smith told the news station. No additional details about the case or the identity of the victim have been released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author