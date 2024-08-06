Man shot to death inside downtown Atlanta high-rise

Police Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 that the shooting followed a domestic dispute between a man who was leaving the apartment and another who was arriving.

“(The men) confronted each other on the elevator that was taken up to the residence,” Smith said. “The male that came to the location, from what we know at this point, was the shooter.”

One man was detained for questioning, Smith told the news station. No additional details about the case or the identity of the victim have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.