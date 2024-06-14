Man shot multiple times while leaving Buckhead movie theater

A man was shot multiple times as he left a Buckhead movie theater early Friday, officials said.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 26-year-old man who had been shot several times in the Phipps Plaza parking lot just before 2 a.m., Atlanta police said.
The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and was described as stable, according to Channel 2 Action News. Two men became engaged in a conflict that resulted in the shots fired, the news station reported.
Officials said that an investigation is ongoing surrounding the circumstances of the gunfire.
