Man shot multiple times while leaving Buckhead movie theater

A man was shot multiple times as he left a Buckhead movie theater early Friday, officials said.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 26-year-old man who had been shot several times in the Phipps Plaza parking lot just before 2 a.m., Atlanta police said.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and was described as stable, according to Channel 2 Action News. Two men became engaged in a conflict that resulted in the shots fired, the news station reported.