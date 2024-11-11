Man shot, killed near University of West Georgia campus in Carrollton

A man was shot dead near the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Sunday night, according to officials.

Carrollton police told Channel 2 Action News that they got a call around 10 p.m. about shots fired at an off-campus student housing complex on Lovvorn Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to Channel 2. He was taken to Tanner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.