Man shot, killed near University of West Georgia campus in Carrollton

One person was shot to death Sunday night in Carrollton near the University of West Georgia.

One person was shot to death Sunday night in Carrollton near the University of West Georgia.
1 hour ago

A man was shot dead near the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Sunday night, according to officials.

Carrollton police told Channel 2 Action News that they got a call around 10 p.m. about shots fired at an off-campus student housing complex on Lovvorn Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to Channel 2. He was taken to Tanner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

Authorities said a white car was seen speeding away from the scene. By Monday morning, a 20-year-old man was in custody, the news station reported.

The suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds from an earlier incident, police told Channel 2. It was not clear if that earlier incident was connected to the deadly shooting.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect.

