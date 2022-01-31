Hamburger icon
Man shot from outside home near downtown Decatur, critically injured

Decatur police are searching for a suspect who fired several shots into a home near downtown Decatur, seriously injuring a man inside.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A man who was shot from outside while sitting in his living room in Decatur on Friday night was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Commerce Drive around 11 p.m., Decatur police said in a Facebook post. The man, who was not identified, was still sitting in the living room where he had been hit. Police have not released updated information about the man’s health status.

According to the initial investigation, someone fired multiple shots into the home from outside. Only one of the shots hit the man, police said.

No further information has been released about the incident, including the victim’s identity. Police are searching for a suspect and have requested help from the public in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur police at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

