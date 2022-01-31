Man shot from outside home near downtown Decatur, critically injured

A man who was shot from outside while sitting in his living room in Decatur on Friday night was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Commerce Drive around 11 p.m., Decatur police said in a Facebook post. The man, who was not identified, was still sitting in the living room where he had been hit. Police have not released updated information about the man’s health status.
According to the initial investigation, someone fired multiple shots into the home from outside. Only one of the shots hit the man, police said.
No further information has been released about the incident, including the victim’s identity. Police are searching for a suspect and have requested help from the public in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur police at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.
