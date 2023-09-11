GBI: Man shot dead by Jefferson County deputies in struggle over gun

A Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man last week during a struggle to disarm him, according to the GBI.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and city of Wrens police officers were at a home on South Fleming Street on Wednesday trying to arrest 35-year-old Xion Xang Dunn, of Augusta, on outstanding warrants, officials said. While there, authorities noticed he was holding a gun, and a struggle ensued between Dunn and two deputies.

One of the deputies shot Dunn with a service weapon, and the man was then rushed to the Augusta University Medical Center but did not survive. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Dunn was wanted on felony charges, which were not disclosed, out of Columbia County, Georgia, as well as Florida.

The GBI will conduct its independent investigation and once complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The shooting marked the 67th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023. By this same time last year, there had been 85.