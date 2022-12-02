Man shot at NE Atlanta apartment complex; suspect at large

Officers responded to the Camden Vantage Apartments on Jackson Street at about 7:40 p.m. regarding a person shot call. A 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, police said. Authorities did not say where exactly in the complex the shooting occurred.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect or say how the incident happened, but police said they were able to briefly pursue the suspect’s vehicle until losing sight. No information on the vehicle was provided by authorities.