Man shot at NE Atlanta apartment complex; suspect at large

A man was shot Thursday evening at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the Camden Vantage Apartments on Jackson Street at about 7:40 p.m. regarding a person shot call. A 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, police said. Authorities did not say where exactly in the complex the shooting occurred.
The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect or say how the incident happened, but police said they were able to briefly pursue the suspect’s vehicle until losing sight. No information on the vehicle was provided by authorities.
On Aug. 27, Ava Phillips was shot in the head at the Jackson Street apartment complex, police said. Deshon Collins was charged with murder and the 7-year-old’s mother, Kameka Springfield, was charged with aggravated assault. Investigators learned Phillips was shot after a domestic dispute between her mother and Collins led to gunfire. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.
A year ago, police said 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt were found stabbed to death inside their unit at the Camden Vantage Apartments on Nov. 22, 2021. Stefhon Hamilton, 21, was arrested the following month and charged with two counts of felony murder.
Investigators described Hamilton as an acquaintance of the victims. Surveillance footage showed Hamilton emerge from the apartment about an hour and a half later carrying a safe. He was wearing dark pants, a dark hat, a hoodie and a surgical mask.
