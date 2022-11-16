Man accused of murder in 7-year-old girl’s death arrested at Atlanta airport

Collins is accused of shooting 7-year-old Ava Phillips in the head at the Camden Vantage Apartments on Jackson Street on Aug. 27, police said. Investigators learned Phillips was shot after a domestic dispute between her mother and Collins led to gunfire. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phillips’ mother, 44-year-old Kameka Springfield, was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was released Sept. 8 on $30,000 bond, online jail records show.