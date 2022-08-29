BREAKING: 1 arrested, 1 at large in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl

“Any death is tragic, but when there’s a child involved, it really hits home,” Hampton said.

The deputy chief said it appeared a domestic dispute during the gathering escalated into an exchange of gunfire. He could not say whether investigators believe the girl was the intended target, but the child’s father believes she was hit by a stray bullet.

Her father identified the girl as Ava Phillips, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Jonathan Phillips told the news station Ava and her brother were visiting their mother at Camden Vantage when there was some type of disagreement, and “one thing led to another.” It was the worst phone call he’s ever received, he said, learning his youngest child was gone.

“She was a good girl,” Phillips told Channel 2 in an exclusive interview. “Man, she didn’t deserve this. It’s just this violence.”

Credit: WSBTV Videos Combined Shape Caption “She was amazing”, father remembers 7-year-old daughter shot, killed at Atlanta apartment Credit: WSBTV Videos

