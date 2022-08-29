BREAKING: 1 arrested, 1 at large in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl

Atlanta police have identified two suspects in a shooting Saturday during an argument at a family gathering that killed a 7-year-old girl.
Investigators obtained warrants for the arrests of 23-year-old Deshon Collins and 44-year-old Kemeka Springfield less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting at the Camden Vantage Apartments, situated between the northeast Atlanta neighborhoods of Old Fourth Ward and Sweet Auburn.
Springfield is already in custody, police said Monday, and is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Collins is still at large. He faces charges of murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the Jackson Street complex around 10:15 p.m., Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters from the scene. When they got there, they found the child with a gunshot wound to the head. She did not survive.
“Any death is tragic, but when there’s a child involved, it really hits home,” Hampton said.
The deputy chief said it appeared a domestic dispute during the gathering escalated into an exchange of gunfire. He could not say whether investigators believe the girl was the intended target, but the child’s father believes she was hit by a stray bullet.
Her father identified the girl as Ava Phillips, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Jonathan Phillips told the news station Ava and her brother were visiting their mother at Camden Vantage when there was some type of disagreement, and “one thing led to another.” It was the worst phone call he’s ever received, he said, learning his youngest child was gone.
“She was a good girl,” Phillips told Channel 2 in an exclusive interview. “Man, she didn’t deserve this. It’s just this violence.”
