BreakingNews
1 arrested, 1 at large in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 1 arrested, 1 at large in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl

ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police have identified two suspects in a shooting Saturday during an argument at a family gathering that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Investigators obtained warrants for the arrests of 23-year-old Deshon Collins and 44-year-old Kemeka Springfield less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting at the Camden Vantage Apartments, situated between the northeast Atlanta neighborhoods of Old Fourth Ward and Sweet Auburn.

Combined ShapeCaption
A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot at a family gathering in the Camden Vantage Apartments complex late Saturday night.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot at a family gathering in the Camden Vantage Apartments complex late Saturday night.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot at a family gathering in the Camden Vantage Apartments complex late Saturday night.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Springfield is already in custody, police said Monday, and is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Collins is still at large. He faces charges of murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the Jackson Street complex around 10:15 p.m., Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters from the scene. When they got there, they found the child with a gunshot wound to the head. She did not survive.

“Any death is tragic, but when there’s a child involved, it really hits home,” Hampton said.

The deputy chief said it appeared a domestic dispute during the gathering escalated into an exchange of gunfire. He could not say whether investigators believe the girl was the intended target, but the child’s father believes she was hit by a stray bullet.

Her father identified the girl as Ava Phillips, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Jonathan Phillips told the news station Ava and her brother were visiting their mother at Camden Vantage when there was some type of disagreement, and “one thing led to another.” It was the worst phone call he’s ever received, he said, learning his youngest child was gone.

“She was a good girl,” Phillips told Channel 2 in an exclusive interview. “Man, she didn’t deserve this. It’s just this violence.”

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
“She was amazing”, father remembers 7-year-old daughter shot, killed at Atlanta apartment

Credit: WSBTV Videos

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
T. Dallas Smith reflects as he hands over reins of Atlanta firm2h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
2h ago
Ronald Acuña says he has had ‘some pretty intense’ knee pain last few days
15h ago
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics
3h ago
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics
3h ago
The Latest
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward
2h ago
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
19h ago
Police: Man shot during robbery in northwest Atlanta neighborhood
20h ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
12h ago
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
22m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top