Crime & Public Safety

Man shot, “appeared” to be breaking into own car in Buckhead, police say

The shooting happened on Pharr Road in Buckhead.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The shooting happened on Pharr Road in Buckhead.
By
46 minutes ago

A man was shot Friday evening after appearing to break into a vehicle that turned out to be his own in Buckhead, according to police.

Officers responded to the 550 building on Pharr Road, near the intersection of Piedmont Road, shortly after 11 p.m. regarding the shooting. A 40-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was said to be stable after being taken to a hospital, authorities stated.

Investigators learned that the man was shot after “approaching another vehicle that was next to his, and appeared to be breaking into his vehicle,” police said. Officials did not say whether the alleged shooter would face any charges, but confirmed the incident remains under investigation.

The building houses Thai restaurant Bangkok Station, Anytime Fitness and other businesses, and is located next door to the Homewood Suites by Hilton.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Job search on wheels: Fulton mobile career unit open for business

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
50m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett schools expect revenue gain despite homestead expansion

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Impromptu State Election Board meeting met with ire, jeers

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Impromptu State Election Board meeting met with ire, jeers

Credit: Ben Gray

Morehouse College’s president to step down
The Latest

Suspect charged after man found dead in DeKalb woods
Scholarship honoring Secoriea Turner raises more than $12K in minutes
Accused drug dealer charged in Gwinnett overdose death
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break
Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend