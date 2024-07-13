Man shot, “appeared” to be breaking into own car in Buckhead, police say

A man was shot Friday evening after appearing to break into a vehicle that turned out to be his own in Buckhead, according to police.

Officers responded to the 550 building on Pharr Road, near the intersection of Piedmont Road, shortly after 11 p.m. regarding the shooting. A 40-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was said to be stable after being taken to a hospital, authorities stated.

Investigators learned that the man was shot after “approaching another vehicle that was next to his, and appeared to be breaking into his vehicle,” police said. Officials did not say whether the alleged shooter would face any charges, but confirmed the incident remains under investigation.