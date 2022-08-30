BreakingNews
UPDATE: I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
ajc logo
X

Man shoots, kills brother during fight in Clayton County, police say

A man is accused of fatally shooting his brother during a fight, according to Clayton County police.

Combined ShapeCaption
A man is accused of fatally shooting his brother during a fight, according to Clayton County police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 25-year-old man is dead and his brother is charged in the killing after a fight led to one shooting the other, according to Clayton County police.

Officers got a call about 3:40 a.m. Sunday about a person being shot at a home in the 600 block of Flint River Road, just outside Jonesboro, a news release states. When they got there, they found Demond Snider dead from a gunshot wound.

Police quickly learned that Snider’s brother, 22-year-old Demontavious Snider, was the suspect, but he had left the scene before officers arrived, the release states.

Investigators believe the brothers had been in an argument that led to a fight and escalated into gunfire, police said.

Demontavious Snider was eventually arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police did not release any other details about the incident.

Sunday’s shooting was the latest deadly incident in metro Atlanta between brothers.

On Aug. 22, two DeKalb County 17-year-olds were handling a firearm around 3:30 a.m. when it went off, allegedly by accident. Dimitri Hayes died as a result.

His brother, Xavier Hayes, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon as a first offender under the age of 18.

ExploreTeen charged in brother’s killing told DeKalb police shooting was ‘accident’

A few hours later, another man, 47-year-old Arron Robinson, called police in Gwinnett County to report that he had just shot his brother, 44-year-old Michael Robinson.

ExplorePolice: Man calls 911 to report he killed his brother inside Gwinnett home

Arron Robinson was charged with murder and aggravated assault. No details were released about what led up to that shooting.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week23h ago
The Jolt: District Attorney Fani Willis sets Trump probe timeline
5h ago
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2
Falcons’ Justin Shaffer among first group of cuts as list grows
24m ago
The Latest
Atlanta parents charged with murder in death of 7-week-old girl
30m ago
Argument at Gwinnett family gathering leads to fatal shooting, police say
56m ago
Lithonia K-9 found with fatal gunshot wound after search
1h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
21h ago
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
8h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top