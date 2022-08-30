Man shoots, kills brother during fight in Clayton County, police say

A 25-year-old man is dead and his brother is charged in the killing after a fight led to one shooting the other, according to Clayton County police.
Officers got a call about 3:40 a.m. Sunday about a person being shot at a home in the 600 block of Flint River Road, just outside Jonesboro, a news release states. When they got there, they found Demond Snider dead from a gunshot wound.
Police quickly learned that Snider’s brother, 22-year-old Demontavious Snider, was the suspect, but he had left the scene before officers arrived, the release states.
Investigators believe the brothers had been in an argument that led to a fight and escalated into gunfire, police said.
Demontavious Snider was eventually arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Police did not release any other details about the incident.
Sunday’s shooting was the latest deadly incident in metro Atlanta between brothers.
On Aug. 22, two DeKalb County 17-year-olds were handling a firearm around 3:30 a.m. when it went off, allegedly by accident. Dimitri Hayes died as a result.
His brother, Xavier Hayes, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon as a first offender under the age of 18.
A few hours later, another man, 47-year-old Arron Robinson, called police in Gwinnett County to report that he had just shot his brother, 44-year-old Michael Robinson.
Arron Robinson was charged with murder and aggravated assault. No details were released about what led up to that shooting.
About the Author