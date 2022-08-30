Man shoots, kills brother during fight in Clayton County, police say

Police did not release any other details about the incident.

Sunday’s shooting was the latest deadly incident in metro Atlanta between brothers.

On Aug. 22, two DeKalb County 17-year-olds were handling a firearm around 3:30 a.m. when it went off, allegedly by accident. Dimitri Hayes died as a result.

His brother, Xavier Hayes, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon as a first offender under the age of 18.

A few hours later, another man, 47-year-old Arron Robinson, called police in Gwinnett County to report that he had just shot his brother, 44-year-old Michael Robinson.

Arron Robinson was charged with murder and aggravated assault. No details were released about what led up to that shooting.