ajc logo
X

Teen charged in brother’s killing told DeKalb police shooting was ‘accident’

Xavier Hayes was charged with murder in his brother's death Monday at a DeKalb County home, police said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Xavier Hayes was charged with murder in his brother's death Monday at a DeKalb County home, police said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 17-year-old charged in his brother’s death told DeKalb County police that he fired by accident, an incident report reveals.

The victim, 17-year-old Dimitri Hayes, was found early Monday morning by responding officers in his stepfather’s arms with a gunshot wound to the chin, an incident report obtained Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows. The victim’s brother eventually admitted to shooting Hayes by “accident” at a home on Young Knoll in a subdivision off Young Road, according to the report.

Xavier Hayes was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. He also faces a charge of possessing a weapon as a first offender under the age of 18.

Combined ShapeCaption
Xavier Hayes, 17, was arrested Monday on a charge of felony murder in the shooting death of his 17-year-old brother, Dimitri Hayes.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Xavier Hayes, 17, was arrested Monday on a charge of felony murder in the shooting death of his 17-year-old brother, Dimitri Hayes.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Xavier Hayes, 17, was arrested Monday on a charge of felony murder in the shooting death of his 17-year-old brother, Dimitri Hayes.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Officers immediately began checking Dimitri Hayes for a pulse, but the report states that authorities could not find one. The teenager was eventually taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gun used was unloaded by an officer, but another bullet was already on the ground and a hole was in the wall near the area where the gun was located, according to the report.

Explore17-year-old arrested, accused of murder in shooting death of brother in DeKalb

After officers spoke with the family, Xavier Hayes admitted he and his brother were in the bedroom when “the gun went off” while he was trying to show his brother “how to use the gun,” the report reveals.

Xavier Hayes told the officer that “he did not know the gun was loaded and that it was (an) accident.”

The boys’ sister was inside the bedroom and witnessed the shooting, according to the report. Their parents and all others inside the home were in separate rooms.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Atlanta United email of the decade
Chaotic scenes in Midtown as cops searched for suspect in shootings
36m ago
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
21h ago
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
8h ago
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
8h ago
NAACP leaders call for federal investigation of Atlanta police
51m ago
The Latest
Chaotic scenes in Midtown as cops searched for suspect in shootings
36m ago
UPDATE: All 3 suspects in Suwanee teen’s killing arrested, police say
45m ago
NAACP leaders call for federal investigation of Atlanta police
51m ago
Featured
“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, one of the polling locations for the Georgia primary runoff elections, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Chris Day

What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
8h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
10h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top