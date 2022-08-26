Teen charged in brother’s killing told DeKalb police shooting was ‘accident’

The gun used was unloaded by an officer, but another bullet was already on the ground and a hole was in the wall near the area where the gun was located, according to the report.

After officers spoke with the family, Xavier Hayes admitted he and his brother were in the bedroom when “the gun went off” while he was trying to show his brother “how to use the gun,” the report reveals.

Xavier Hayes told the officer that “he did not know the gun was loaded and that it was (an) accident.”

The boys’ sister was inside the bedroom and witnessed the shooting, according to the report. Their parents and all others inside the home were in separate rooms.