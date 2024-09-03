Man sentenced to life in 2019 fatal shooting inside DeKalb condo

Witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Daizona Allen, had rang McCrary’s doorbell that night, and that King was waiting outside while holding a handgun, the DA’s office said.

“Additional suspects came from the back of the building to join Defendant King,” prosecutors added. “McCrary struggled with the men, who pushed him into the apartment where he was shot and killed.”

According to police, officers took every precaution when they arrived at the home off Waldrop Road following an armed robbery call. After a woman said she saw two men go into the victim’s condo and not come out, the SWAT team was asked to assist and officers did not enter the unit until about two hours later, Channel 2 Action News reported.

While the team was at the scene, the entrance to the complex was shuttered and residents were asked to shelter in place. The witnesses had called 911 while fleeing the area. Detectives believed the home was targeted for “specific risky behaviors” related to drug activity, police said at the time.

On Thursday, a DeKalb jury found King guilty of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA’s office.

Allen was indicted Aug. 2, 2021, on two counts of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, prosecutors said. She is being held pending trial.