Man killed in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartment complex, police say

The Vue at Harwell, formerly known as Daron Village, is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Since 2017, the complex has been the site of five homicides, more than three dozen aggravated assaults, as well as sex crimes and other felonies. It has also racked up more than 150 code complaints, and in July 2022 the city announced the complex was placed on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems.

The apartments are also located about a half-mile from where three suspects are accused of chasing and shooting an 11-year-old boy earlier this month.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage appearing to show the suspects each pulling out a handgun and shooting at the boy, who tried to hide by a laundromat and tire shop in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Jan. 14. The shots were fired from the sidewalk and within a few feet from drivers on the road, one of whom was seen making a U-turn to escape the chaos, the footage showed.

Police said the Harwell Road shooting remains under investigation.

