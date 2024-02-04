Man killed in shooting at Panthersville apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Panthersville on Saturday evening, authorities said.

DeKalb County police responded just before 5 p.m. to the Villas at Panthersville Apartment Homes on Panthersville Road for a person shot. The complex is north of I-285 and a short walk from Flat Shoals Road.

At the scene, officers found the man dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. His identity was not released.