Man killed in shooting at Panthersville apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Panthersville on Saturday evening, authorities said.
DeKalb County police responded just before 5 p.m. to the Villas at Panthersville Apartment Homes on Panthersville Road for a person shot. The complex is north of I-285 and a short walk from Flat Shoals Road.
At the scene, officers found the man dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. His identity was not released.
“Initial information indicates the victim knew his assailants,” Smith said. “Witnesses also reported seeing two male suspects shoot at the victim as he attempted to run away.”
No arrests have been made. Detectives responded to the complex and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.
