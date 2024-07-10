Man killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments

A shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex left one man dead Tuesday, according to authorities.

DeKalb police were called about shots fired at the Spring Chase Apartments off Memorial Drive around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

He was identified as Tajay Bramwell, 21, and declared dead at the scene, she said.