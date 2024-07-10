Man killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments

A shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex left one man dead Tuesday, according to authorities.
DeKalb police were called about shots fired at the Spring Chase Apartments off Memorial Drive around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.
He was identified as Tajay Bramwell, 21, and declared dead at the scene, she said.
No other details were released about the victim or what investigators believe led to the shooting.
