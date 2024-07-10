Crime & Public Safety

Man killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
By
30 minutes ago

A shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex left one man dead Tuesday, according to authorities.

DeKalb police were called about shots fired at the Spring Chase Apartments off Memorial Drive around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

He was identified as Tajay Bramwell, 21, and declared dead at the scene, she said.

No other details were released about the victim or what investigators believe led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’2h ago

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship
31m ago

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal Trade officials scrutinize pharmacy middlemen for role in drug costs
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

East Point police seek public’s help after mother of 2 killed at block party
8m ago
Man shot by Fulton deputies following crash, officials say
Two men plead guilty in connection to fatal nightclub shooting
Featured

Credit: AP

How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs
Avoid boredom with this guide to playing board games in metro Atlanta