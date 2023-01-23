Man killed in Brookhaven apartment shootout identified, suspect charged

Jose Manuel Ozuna-Ruiz, 44, died in the shooting, which sent three other men, including the suspect, to the hospital, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Kissel said in a news release Monday. Ozuna-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the apartment shortly after officers responded.

The man suspected of shooting Ozuna-Ruiz is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, Kissel said. Police have not publicly shared his identity because he has not been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.