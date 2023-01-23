BreakingNews
Media coalition: Make Fulton County special grand jury report public
Man killed in Brookhaven apartment shootout identified, suspect charged

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A man killed in a gunfight inside a Brookhaven apartment Sunday morning has been identified by police and the suspected shooter is facing a murder charge, police said.

Jose Manuel Ozuna-Ruiz, 44, died in the shooting, which sent three other men, including the suspect, to the hospital, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Kissel said in a news release Monday. Ozuna-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the apartment shortly after officers responded.

The man suspected of shooting Ozuna-Ruiz is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, Kissel said. Police have not publicly shared his identity because he has not been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Explore1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument between Ozuna-Ruiz and his suspected killer, Kissel said. Police believe the four men had been at a party Saturday night that continued into Sunday morning, when a 911 caller reported the shooting around 10:30 a.m.

“The individuals that were involved may have continued to party and consume alcohol inside the apartment into the early morning hours,” Kissel said.

Police did not share updates on the conditions of the other two victims, who are not facing charges. No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

