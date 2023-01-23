Man killed in Brookhaven apartment shootout identified, suspect charged

A man killed in a gunfight inside a Brookhaven apartment Sunday morning has been identified by police and the suspected shooter is facing a murder charge, police said.
Jose Manuel Ozuna-Ruiz, 44, died in the shooting, which sent three other men, including the suspect, to the hospital, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Kissel said in a news release Monday. Ozuna-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the apartment shortly after officers responded.
The man suspected of shooting Ozuna-Ruiz is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, Kissel said. Police have not publicly shared his identity because he has not been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument between Ozuna-Ruiz and his suspected killer, Kissel said. Police believe the four men had been at a party Saturday night that continued into Sunday morning, when a 911 caller reported the shooting around 10:30 a.m.
“The individuals that were involved may have continued to party and consume alcohol inside the apartment into the early morning hours,” Kissel said.
Police did not share updates on the conditions of the other two victims, who are not facing charges. No further information has been released.
