BreakingNews
Multiple people shot in Brookhaven neighborhood
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 4 people shot in Brookhaven neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left four people injured, according to authorities.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said officers are responding to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Buford Highway.

Police did not provide the conditions of the victims. They also have not released details of the circumstances of the shooting or said if any suspects have been detained.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests 14h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California
21m ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
22h ago

Credit: APPLE TV+/AMAZON/NETFLIX

TV best bets with Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah...
1h ago

Credit: APPLE TV+/AMAZON/NETFLIX

TV best bets with Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah...
1h ago

Credit: Taylor Jewell

Sundance goes wild for sexy corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’
20h ago
The Latest

Separate shootings claim 2 lives across Atlanta
43m ago
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
14h ago
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California
21m ago
Atlanta police training site protest draws national attention
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top