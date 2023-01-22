BREAKING: 4 people shot in Brookhaven neighborhood

Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left four people injured, according to authorities.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said officers are responding to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Buford Highway.
Police did not provide the conditions of the victims. They also have not released details of the circumstances of the shooting or said if any suspects have been detained.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
