Man killed during Gwinnett road rage incident was beloved bar manager

Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern

“We at Will Henry’s are deeply saddened by the passing of Jerome. He was part of our family,” the tavern’s management said. “A person that meant a great deal to a lot of people. He was kind and always looked out for everyone. He will be missed more than words can say. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his parents and family.”

A co-worker of Johnson’s, Keri Kush, told Channel 2 Action News that Will Henry’s Tavern held their annual employee holiday party Sunday and Johnson had brought his parents. Just two days later, Johnson’s mother created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help cover his funeral expenses.

“I’m reaching out to family and friends to help support my son Jerome’s homecoming,” Laicindia Curtis wrote on the fundraising page. “This is such a tragedy for my family to lose my only son.”

“I mean, he was like a dad to us. He watched us. He kept us safe, and it’s so senseless for that to happen,” Kush told the news station.

“He was a great guy, and he did not deserve that, and we will miss him terribly,” Kush said.

Hernandez was booked into the Gwinnett jail early Tuesday morning on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, online records show. He remains there without bond.