BREAKING: Man fatally shot at Gwinnett County tavern

A man was killed Monday evening in a shooting at a Gwinnett County tavern, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but Gwinnett police Cpl. William Wolfe confirmed the shooting happened at Will Henry’s Tavern at 1228 Rockbridge Road. Authorities did not say if the shooting, which is being investigated as a homcide, took place inside or outside the business.
The victim’s name was not released. Wolfe did not say what led up to the shooting or if anyone had been detained.
The tavern neighbors several other businesses and is a short drive away from Mountain Park Park.
