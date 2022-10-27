BREAKING: Man fatally shot at shopping center in NW Atlanta

A man was shot and killed at a northwest Atlanta shopping center Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to a strip mall at 735 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Atlanta police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators were sent to investigate, but police did not release further information and did not say if anyone had been detained or if a suspect had been identified.
Officials have not publicly shared the identity of the victim.
