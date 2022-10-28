Person shot dead in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

A person is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in northeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood about 9:10 p.m. on a person shot call. Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police spokesman Benjamin Hopson confirmed a person was fatally shot at the location.
No other details on the shooting were provided. Authorities did not say if a suspect had been identified.
The building where the shooting took place is just across the street from a Wendy’s and a few blocks away from Central Park and Ponce City Market.
The incident comes hours after police found a man shot and killed at a strip mall along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police said. No information on a suspect was provided.
An hour before the shooting at the shopping center, a child was shot in the hand at an apartment complex in the Edgewood neighborhood, authorities said. The child was taken to a hospital and the father was detained to be interviewed.
