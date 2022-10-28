ajc logo
Person shot dead in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A person is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in northeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood about 9:10 p.m. on a person shot call. Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police spokesman Benjamin Hopson confirmed a person was fatally shot at the location.

No other details on the shooting were provided. Authorities did not say if a suspect had been identified.

The building where the shooting took place is just across the street from a Wendy’s and a few blocks away from Central Park and Ponce City Market.

The incident comes hours after police found a man shot and killed at a strip mall along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police said. No information on a suspect was provided.

An hour before the shooting at the shopping center, a child was shot in the hand at an apartment complex in the Edgewood neighborhood, authorities said. The child was taken to a hospital and the father was detained to be interviewed.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

