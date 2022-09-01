Man killed after confronting slider thieves at Atlanta gas station, police say

An attempted slider crime turned deadly Wednesday when a man confronted the would-be thieves outside a gas station on Atlanta’s Westside, police said.
The victim was discovered shot around 9 p.m. and lying outside a BP station on the corner of 14th Street and Atlantic Drive by patrol officers working in the area, police told Channel 2 Action News. He later died at a hospital.
Investigators believe the man was trying to stop a group of people from stealing a Mercedes-Benz, the news station reported. His name was not released.
“Currently, we believe that the victim walked in on the suspects possibly doing a slider crime, or trying to steal the vehicle,” Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 from the scene. “They shot at him.”
The suspects drove off in a silver sedan last seen headed west on 14th Street, Dearlove said. The homicide unit commander said investigators are looking for two or three people in connection with the shooting.
They had not been publicly identified Thursday.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
