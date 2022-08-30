Man injured in shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

On January 29, 20-year-old Zyquan Lee was killed and three other men were injured after a fight at the bar that escalated into an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

The incident that claimed Lee’s life was at least the sixth shooting at or near an Atlanta nightlife establishment within one week. Prior to the January shooting, there had been no other problems at Pregame, according to Byron Amos, the District 3 city councilmember over Vine City.

Police have not announced any arrests but have released security footage in that case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.