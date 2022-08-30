Man injured in shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

Exactly seven months after one man was killed and three others were injured outside a northwest Atlanta sports bar, another man was injured outside the same bar, according to police.
Atlanta police were called to the area in front of the Pregame Bar and Grill at 899 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was alert when he was taken to a hospital, police said.
Investigators said the man was standing in front of the Vine City establishment when he suddenly heard shots being fired and later discovered he’d been shot.
Police did not release any other details about the victim, the shooting or whether they’ve identified any potential suspects. It was not clear if the man was targeted.
Monday night’s shooting is at least the second shooting to take place at Pregame this year.
On January 29, 20-year-old Zyquan Lee was killed and three other men were injured after a fight at the bar that escalated into an exchange of gunfire, according to police.
The incident that claimed Lee’s life was at least the sixth shooting at or near an Atlanta nightlife establishment within one week. Prior to the January shooting, there had been no other problems at Pregame, according to Byron Amos, the District 3 city councilmember over Vine City.
Police have not announced any arrests but have released security footage in that case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author