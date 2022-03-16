WATCH: Security video shows persons of interest in NW Atlanta quadruple shooting

Though the video has no sound, it shows PreGame patrons filing into the building and then stopping as gunshots are fired, then a stream of customers sprinting down the building’s stairs and out the door.

Police have also asked for help identifying the black Ford pickup truck shown crusted with a light coating of snow in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling the tip line at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.