WATCH: Security video shows persons of interest in NW Atlanta quadruple shooting

Police have released security footage that features multiple persons of interest in a quadruple shooting outside a northwest Atlanta nightclub in late January that left a 20-year-old dead.
Zyquan Lee died after he was shot along with three other people outside of the Pregame Bar and Grill at 899 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Jan. 29, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The other three victims were taken to the hospital, but no further information has been released about their injuries.
According to Atlanta police, there was a fight at the bar that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.
The video released by police shows a woman and four men waking into the bar from different angles, as well as footage of the group inside the establishment. Investigators hope to identify and speak with all five of the people shown in the video.
Though the video has no sound, it shows PreGame patrons filing into the building and then stopping as gunshots are fired, then a stream of customers sprinting down the building’s stairs and out the door.
Police have also asked for help identifying the black Ford pickup truck shown crusted with a light coating of snow in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling the tip line at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
