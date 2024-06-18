Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | VP Harris’ motorcade to pause Atlanta traffic this afternoon
Crime & Public Safety

Man injured during shootout with officer in Savannah, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after a man was injured in a shootout with Savannah police on Monday evening.

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

The GBI is investigating after a man was injured in a shootout with Savannah police on Monday evening.
By
48 minutes ago

A 29-year-old man accused of stealing from a CBD dispensary was hit in a shootout with Savannah police on Monday night, officials said.

Officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary on Ogeechee Road, where the suspect, Quayshon Whitehurst, allegedly stole a bookbag from an employee, according to the GBI.

After searching the dispensary, officers found Whitehurst across the street behind a Circle K convenience store. An officer told him to stop, but officials said Whitehurst pulled his gun out and fired at the officer.

“The officer returned fire, hitting Whitehurst,” the GBI stated. No officers were injured.

Whitehurst, of Hinesville, was given medical aid at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be stable, according to the state agency. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony obstruction, the GBI stated.

The GBI is investigating after a man was injured in a shootout with Savannah police on Monday evening.

Credit: GBI

icon to expand image

Credit: GBI

Savannah police are looking into the alleged theft, while the GBI said it is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Once the GBI investigation is complete, it will turn over its findings to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident was the 34th officer-involved shooting the state agency was asked to investigate this year and the second on Monday. In an earlier case, at least one person fired on law enforcement in Buena Vista, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

A Buena Vista police officer and a Marion County sheriff’s deputy returned fire, but no one was injured, and the “people who were involved in the shooting ran away,” the GBI said. It was not clear if the suspects in that case had been apprehended.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent 57m ago

Credit: AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Food giant Cargill to hire 400 tech workers at new Atlanta office hub

Credit: Bob Andres

Justin Ross Harris, accused in son’s hot car death, released from prison

Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

Marietta's Jaylen Brown shares emotional tribute to grandma after NBA Finals MVP win

Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

Marietta's Jaylen Brown shares emotional tribute to grandma after NBA Finals MVP win

Credit: Ben Hendren

After exiting Trump election interference case, Nathan Wade has a lot to say
The Latest

GBI: Buena Vista law enforcement exchange gunfire with suspect
39m ago
Buckhead nightclub facing 4th lawsuit after deadly shooting
58m ago
Young Thug’s attorney accuses judge of joining ‘prosecutors’ team’
2h ago
Featured

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?