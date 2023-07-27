Man indicted, accused of setting off pipe bomb, stealing from DeKalb bank

A man was indicted Wednesday, accused of blowing up a bank ATM in DeKalb County and stealing the cash inside, officials said.

Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, was indicted on charges of theft by taking, use of a destructive device with intent to destroy a structure, manufacturing a destructive device and second-degree arson, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said.

The charges stem from an incident March 29 at a Bank of America along Lawrenceville Highway near North DeKalb Mall. According to officials, Jalal used a pipe bomb to destroy a drive-thru ATM. He then fled with a large amount of cash, which court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed equated to $88,780.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Jalal’s home and discovered multiple pipe bombs as well as bomb-making materials, Chaffins confirmed.

Explore Man arrested month after pipe bomb damages DeKalb ATM

DeKalb police, in partnership with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other local agencies, investigated the incident and identified Jalal as the suspect. He was arrested in late April in an area just off Scott Boulevard near Clairemont Avenue.