Man indicted, accused of setting off pipe bomb, stealing from DeKalb bank

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was indicted Wednesday, accused of blowing up a bank ATM in DeKalb County and stealing the cash inside, officials said.

Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, was indicted on charges of theft by taking, use of a destructive device with intent to destroy a structure, manufacturing a destructive device and second-degree arson, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said.

The charges stem from an incident March 29 at a Bank of America along Lawrenceville Highway near North DeKalb Mall. According to officials, Jalal used a pipe bomb to destroy a drive-thru ATM. He then fled with a large amount of cash, which court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed equated to $88,780.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Jalal’s home and discovered multiple pipe bombs as well as bomb-making materials, Chaffins confirmed.

ExploreMan arrested month after pipe bomb damages DeKalb ATM

DeKalb police, in partnership with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other local agencies, investigated the incident and identified Jalal as the suspect. He was arrested in late April in an area just off Scott Boulevard near Clairemont Avenue.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Cobb adjusts school schedule for 2024 solar eclipse. Will other districts?3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI, local agencies search Newton County property for woman missing since 2016
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 men fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
3h ago

Credit: AP

Trump says his lawyers have met with DOJ ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 men fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
37m ago
South Fulton police help arrest multiple murder suspects in 24-hour period
2h ago
Former hotel clerk gets 15-year prison sentence for human trafficking
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How watch livestream Thursday of 70th anniversary of Korean Armistice Day
15h ago
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
14h ago
Subscriber event: Watch a recording of Braves Report podcast today
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top