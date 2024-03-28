Man gets life sentence for murder of pregnant LaGrange woman

Explore 2 arrested after pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange

Avery murdered 26-year-old Breanna Burgess, who was found by two LaGrange police officers on a routine patrol. She had been stabbed in the throat at least 14 times, Cranford said. Burgess and her unborn baby were pronounced dead at the scene. According to her obituary, she is survived by three children.

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Soon after the body was found, detectives accessed her phone records and reached a friend who said Burgess was last seen with Avery in his neon-green Chevrolet Camaro, Cranford said. Detectives found footage of the Camaro going to and from the murder scene. The vehicle was then located at a home in LaGrange just a few hours after Burgess’ body was discovered.

Investigators secured a search warrant and found blood on the car’s exterior and interior, Cranford said. Police entered the house, where they found Avery attempting to hide. They discovered more blood inside the house, as well as blood on clothing in the washer and dryer. A DNA analysis by the GBI Crime Lab matched the blood to Burgess.

Dating from his arrest in July 2022, Avery will spend at least 30 years in confinement before becoming eligible for parole.

“While the family of Ms. Burgess will never fully heal from this senseless crime, the District Attorney’s Office is relieved to have obtained a life sentence without the family experiencing the difficulty and uncertainty of a jury trial,” Cranford said.